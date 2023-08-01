Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,516 shares of company stock worth $1,331,709. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.83. 370,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,923. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

