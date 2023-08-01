Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Illumina by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Illumina by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.43. 129,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,969. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.03 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.45.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.68.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

