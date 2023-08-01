Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 13,881 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 29.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 355,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Amcor by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 168,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. 921,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,802,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $13.37.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

