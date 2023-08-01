Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.51. The stock had a trading volume of 111,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,549. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

