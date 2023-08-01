Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 31 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in ASML by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 497,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,670,000 after purchasing an additional 184,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $711.63. 125,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,727. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $717.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $673.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

