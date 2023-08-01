Edge Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 91.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 141,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 128,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $36,353,938,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,884.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 153,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE OHI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 224,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,332. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 233.05%.

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

