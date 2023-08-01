Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.8 %

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.41. The company had a trading volume of 471,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,358. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.74 and a 200 day moving average of $134.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

