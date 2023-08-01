Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,848,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,044,282,000 after buying an additional 244,886 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,350,000 after buying an additional 1,987,058 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.62. 672,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,844,884. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

