TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $60.11. 202,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,360. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.585 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

