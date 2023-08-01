Criteo (CRTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) will release its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Criteo to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Criteo has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.39 million. Criteo had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.37. 14,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 0.90. Criteo has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $178,192.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $178,192.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $120,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,235 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Criteo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Criteo by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

