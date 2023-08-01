Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $110.25, but opened at $117.18. Global Payments shares last traded at $116.01, with a volume of 773,522 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Global Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.19.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.