Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Symbotic updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Symbotic stock traded down $5.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,155. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.37 and a beta of 1.43. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson lowered Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) bought 17,825,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares in the company, valued at $500,000,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $222,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,657,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock worth $501,752,086. Insiders own 41.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

