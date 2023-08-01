Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $527.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $45.86 on Tuesday, reaching $513.63. 75,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,747. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $523.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.99. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,604,810.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275,253 shares in the company, valued at $127,593,528.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,604,810.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275,253 shares in the company, valued at $127,593,528.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,658,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,966 shares of company stock worth $48,933,432 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

