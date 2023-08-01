Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

VRNS traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 421,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,836. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

