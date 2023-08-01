Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,018 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Entergy by 1,618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.58.

Entergy stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.06. The company had a trading volume of 159,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,587. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $122.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average of $104.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

