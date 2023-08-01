New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

NYCB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.54. 2,180,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,396,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after buying an additional 535,107 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

