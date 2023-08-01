Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Raised to C$118.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.25.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.40. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $87.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 554,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,206,000 after buying an additional 107,879 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 433,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after buying an additional 122,386 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 430,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 156,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 346,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

