Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Raised to C$118.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
PDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.25.
Precision Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PDS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.40. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $87.36.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
