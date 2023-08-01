First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) PT Raised to $34.00

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. 7,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 36,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

