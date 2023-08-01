Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $243.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KAI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Kadant stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.11. 13,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,760. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. Kadant has a 52-week low of $154.19 and a 52-week high of $229.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.63 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kadant will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.58%.

In related news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 7.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 46.4% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 48,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 13.9% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 372,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

