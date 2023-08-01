North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to $39.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

NYSE:NOA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,417. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $650.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

