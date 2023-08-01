Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $144.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton traded as high as $122.71 and last traded at $121.60, with a volume of 76633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.08.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $2,269,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 118,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 79,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 56.84% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

