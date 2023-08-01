Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $144.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton traded as high as $122.71 and last traded at $121.60, with a volume of 76633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.08.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.
Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton
In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $2,269,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 56.84% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
