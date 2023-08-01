Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.06. 1,790,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,813. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $189,562.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,062,711.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,550 shares of company stock valued at $614,191. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after buying an additional 2,776,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after buying an additional 23,574,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,799,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $509,389,000 after buying an additional 473,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,361,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $356,633,000 after buying an additional 609,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

