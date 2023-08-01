Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Regal Rexnord updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20-10.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.60 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE RRX traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.15. The stock had a trading volume of 209,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,847. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $143,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

