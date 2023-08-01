Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Raised to $221.00 at Morgan Stanley

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.15. The stock has a market cap of $129.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

