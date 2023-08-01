Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $74.73, but opened at $76.60. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $77.99, with a volume of 566,968 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

