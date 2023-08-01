DA Davidson Increases Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $73.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.88% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TREX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of Trex stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,247. Trex has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.50.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Trex by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,975,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Trex by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Trex by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.