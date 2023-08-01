Linde (NYSE:LIN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $440.00 to $463.00. The stock traded as high as $393.30 and last traded at $391.07, with a volume of 111456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $390.67.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.94.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

