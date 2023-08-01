Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 51,969 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,969 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Shares of NYSE AFL remained flat at $72.34 during trading on Tuesday. 483,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $74.01.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,993.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,212. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

