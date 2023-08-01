Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,785 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 476.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in CBRE Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,333,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,481,000 after purchasing an additional 64,283 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,289,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,138,000 after purchasing an additional 54,018 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.69. 593,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.