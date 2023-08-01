Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 776 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 389.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,995,026. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

