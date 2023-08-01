Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,031,000 after purchasing an additional 211,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $838,863,000 after acquiring an additional 819,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $151.98. 535,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,198,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.17 and its 200-day moving average is $124.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

