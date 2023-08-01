Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 0.06% of Flame Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLME. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 873.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 140,133 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 100,651 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,023,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 786.7% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 108,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,507,000. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLME traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,216. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.47.

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 21,763 shares of Flame Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $220,894.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,381,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,920.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,565. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

