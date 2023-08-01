Edge Capital Group LLC Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.01. The stock had a trading volume of 546,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.63.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

