Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 500 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

NASDAQ CBRL traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $91.72. 93,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,437. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.72 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 122.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

