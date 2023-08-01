eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 143.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,381 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,652 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in eBay by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 293,769 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in eBay by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 841,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

