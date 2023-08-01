Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires New Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.59. 128,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,071. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $90.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

