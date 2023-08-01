Westpac Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 16,854 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 145,458,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $219,378,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,249,000 after buying an additional 966,243 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,681,000 after buying an additional 964,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,684,000 after acquiring an additional 483,652 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.91. 55,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,469. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.40 and a 200-day moving average of $144.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

