Westpac Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 38,083 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 38,083 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,686,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Jabil by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 66,428 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.95. 134,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,435. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.95. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $115.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

