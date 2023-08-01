Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Masco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 45.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 105.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,151 shares of company stock valued at $16,606,832 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masco Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

MAS traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

