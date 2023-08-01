Clean Harbors (CLH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Clean Harbors to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. On average, analysts expect Clean Harbors to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLH stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.27. 96,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,634. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $96.90 and a 52 week high of $172.54.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $69,426.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,194.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,041 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $114,248,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,655,000 after purchasing an additional 130,089 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $151.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.11.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

