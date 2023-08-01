Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 24,635 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NRG traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $37.83. 237,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,496. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

