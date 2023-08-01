Ingevity (NGVT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Ingevity to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Ingevity has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ingevity to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,933. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.12. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $46.52 and a 1-year high of $90.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

