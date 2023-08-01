Revolve Group (RVLV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Revolve Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,014. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen downgraded Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.59.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

