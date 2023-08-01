Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.90. 860,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.31 and a 200 day moving average of $136.76. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares during the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,086,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,050,000 after buying an additional 280,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after buying an additional 268,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.39.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

