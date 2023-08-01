Howmet Aerospace Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Howmet Aerospace has a payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.4 %

HWM stock opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 178,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after buying an additional 244,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,379,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,064,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,831,000 after buying an additional 123,184 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,446,000 after acquiring an additional 361,275 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

