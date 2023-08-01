JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.71 billion-$9.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.06 billion. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.05-0.40 EPS.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,994,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,325,375. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JetBlue Airways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.