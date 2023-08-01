Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Raymond James

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of HLIT stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,093,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,748. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

