Hologic’s (HOLX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.90. 962,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Hologic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hologic by 307.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.