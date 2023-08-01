Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $140.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut Coinbase Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.54.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $7.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,679,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $116.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.90.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,681,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,681,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,651 shares of company stock valued at $31,064,713 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $809,947,000 after buying an additional 11,310,388 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,557 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $795,705,000 after buying an additional 2,586,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.