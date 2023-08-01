Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. Dorman Products also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-5.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,896. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $108.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 672,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 191,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,267,000 after acquiring an additional 41,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

